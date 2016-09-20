Football: Who's the second-best team in the City Section?

There's no doubt which team is best in the City Section this season. It's Narbonne (4-0). But who's No. 2?

There's a long way to go, but each week teams get a chance to present their case. Last week, Hawkins (4-0) defeated Chula Vista Mater Dei to earn some respect.

Banning is 4-0 and will get a shot at playing Narbonne in the final regular-season game.

Los Angeles (3-0) gets to play Narbonne next week but first up is a day game on Friday at Hamilton (2-1). It will be important in that Hamilton lost to Hawkins, 27-6. We'll be able to compare Hawkins and Los Angeles, which meet in a Coliseum League game on Oct. 21.

Crenshaw (2-1) gets to state its case with a tough road game against Vista Murrieta (3-1) on Friday.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter