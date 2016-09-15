Former Dorsey athlete Breanna Clark wins gold medal at Paralympics

Dorsey High has produced a gold medalist.

Breanna Clark has won the women's 400 T20 at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Her mother, Rosalyn, competed in the 1976 Olympic Games.

Breanna is autistic and enrolled at Pasadena City College after graduating from Dorsey.

Breanna competed in City Section track while at Dorsey.

"It's very exciting for Dorsey and our whole section," said assistant City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter