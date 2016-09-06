Girls' volleyball: Chaminade to face Granada Hills on Wednesday

There's a good nonleague girls' volleyball match set for Wednesday, with City Section Division I title favorite Granada Hills hosting Chaminade.

Chaminade has a five-set win over Granada Hills' main rival in the West Valley League, El Camino Real, and also a win over Chatsworth, so the Highlanders can use this match to see where they stand.

"They've got a couple good hitters," Granada Hills Coach Tom Harp said.

The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

