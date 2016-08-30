Marlborough unveils its new sports facilities

Located down the street from Wilshire Country Club and in the fashionable Los Angeles neighborhoods of Hancock Park and Windsor Hills, Marlborough School, an all-girls school, has completed a $27 million project that should be a boon for its sports program.

There's a new aquatics center featuring a pool that's 33 meters by 25 yards. There's an expanded sports field with all-weather turf composed of cork and sand rather than the environmentally challenging rubber pellets that will allow the soccer and lacrosse teams to play games for the first time on campus. There's a new fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.

There's an alumni garden for students to hang out in. There's new and improved tennis courts, plus additional parking. The school demolished five houses that it owned to create additional space.

The school was founded in 1889 and advertises itself as the first school to have a girls' basketball team in Los Angeles. It has 530 students and took a little more than a year to complete the project once construction began after graduation ceremonies in 2015.

Track standout Kate Grace represented Marlborough at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The sporting events have to be held during the day time in an agreement with neighbors.

The bottom line is the facilities are a great addition to the school and the neighborhood.

