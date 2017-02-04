Boys' basketball: Marvin Bagley III scores 43 points to set Nike Extravaganza scoring record

Marvin Bagley III was being given the LeBron James treatment. He opened the glass door leaving the media interview area and was surrounded by young fans wanting to touch him, high-five him, just get near to him.

If any high school student ever looks like a future NBA star, it's the 6-foot-11 Bagley, only a junior. He scored 43 points on Saturday night, breaking the Nike Extravaganza tournament scoring record in Sierra Canyon's 98-72 victory over Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. The old record was 41 set by Shabazz Muhammad of Bishop Gorman in 2012.

"I give my best to my teammates for finding me when they did," Bagley said. "We played together, made the extra pass and sometimes the ball came to me, and I happened to put it in the basket."

There were dunks and offensive rebound baskets and just pure athleticism on display from start to finish. He also had 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Sierra Canyon is 23-1. Cody Riley scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds. Remy Martin added 14 points and Adam Seiko played strong defense against Charles O'Bannon Jr., limiting the McDonald's All-American to four points on one of 16 shooting.

Mater Dei showed off Bol Bol, its 7-1 transfer, in a 74-62 win over St. Augustine. He scored 26 points and had an exhibition of dunks. Justice Sueing added 20 points.

Santa Margarita, tuning up for a Tuesday showdown against Mater Dei in Trinity League play, defeated Fairfax, 59-51. Kaden Rasheed scored 14 points and Jake Kyman added 13. Jamal Hartwell led Fairfax with 15. The Lions face Westchester on Friday for the Western League title and a possible No. 2 City Section seeding.

Long Beach Poly routed Orange Lutheran, 72-49. Jeremiah Sadler contributed 26 points and Myles Johnson had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Zafir Williams added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Makani Whiteside scored 30 points to help St. John Bosco outlast Capistrano Valley, 81-75, in three overtimes.

JSerra defeated Dos Pueblos, 73-51. Joel Mensah had 21 points.

Corona Centennial rolled to an 83-53 win over Los Altos. UCLA-bound Jalen Hill finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Los Alamitos defeated Villa Park, 54-48. Jacob Eyman had 25 points. Julien Franklin scored 23 points for Villa Park.