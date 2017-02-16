Track: Shot putter Bronson Osborn is sidelined with shoulder injury

The top shot putter in California, senior Bronson Osborn of Esperanza, injured his shoulder last week weight lifting and has had surgery that could sideline him this spring, Coach Bill Pendleton reported in a Facebook post.

Osborn is headed to UCLA in the fall.

"We won't know for a while whether he can come back at the end of the season or for the under 20 meet in July or just wait for next season," Pendleton said. "The priority is his long term healthy."

He's the defending state champion in the shot put and discus.

