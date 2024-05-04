Loyola and Mira Costa win to set up Division 1 championship volleyball showdown
Sean Kelly had just watched on TV his future team, UCLA, win the NCAA championship in men’s volleyball, so the Loyola High senior was already in a jubilant mood taking the court against Newport Harbor on Saturday night in a match that would decide a spot in the Southern Section Division 1 championship match on May 11.
Newport Harbor wasn’t about to let Kelly and the Cubs celebrate without a battle. The Cubs dropped the first set, then rode 36 kills and four aces from the 6-foot-7 Kelly to win the match 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 29-27. Loyola will play its longtime volleyball rival Mira Costa in the final. Mira Costa defeated Corona del Mar on Saturday 3-1.
“This is for the championship,” Kelly said. “That’s our rival.”
Kelly lives in Manhattan Beach and is good friends with many of the Mira Costa players. He had 30 kills on March 22 when Loyola defeated Mira Costa 3-1 in Manhattan Beach.
Loyola wins fourth set 29-27 and takes match over Newport Harbor 3-1 to advance to D1 final. Sean Kelly had unofficial 35 kills and four aces. pic.twitter.com/WlAz02fpWG— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 5, 2024
The Sailors did their best to spoil the Loyola-Mira Costa final. Riggs Guy was making kills, and combined with some excellent passing, Newport Harbor forced the Cubs into mistakes. But almost every time Loyola needed a point, Kelly would rise up and deliver.
“He’s so level-headed,” Loyola coach Michael Boehle said. “He never gets too up, never gets too down. This was a tough one.”
Sean Kelly delivers his 10th kill of set two and 16 overall. Loyola wins second set 25-23 to tie match. pic.twitter.com/FuFV5YuUFv— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 5, 2024
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.