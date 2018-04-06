After missing out a year ago, the Kings are looking forward to a playoff return

Although their clinching was a moment they had long awaited, no one celebrated. Kopitar was home Wednesday night playing with his kids, "just running around the house," and not monitoring NHL scores. The sudden, constant buzzing of his cellphone told him all he needed to know. "You're happy to see that check mark next to the team's name, so it's a good feeling, but at the same time you can't get ahead of yourself," he said Thursday. "It's business like usual today and I guess now we're playing for seeding and who we're going to face in the first round. You just really want to get your team game in order and make sure that whenever the first game is going to be, you're ready and at the top of your game."