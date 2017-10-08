AFC notes: From A to Z

Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco enters Sunday’s game at Oakland averaging 3.9 yards per pass in his last two starts with a touchdown and four interceptions.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills head into Sunday’s game at Cincinnati as the only team that hasn’t trailed by six or more points. They cut receiver Philly Brown on Saturday, four days after signing him.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals have held teams without a first down on 20 of 47 possessions. They’ve had a sack in 33 straight regular-season games.

CHARGERS: They have won three straight vs. the Giants, Sunday’s foe, but have lost nine straight regular-season games since November 2016.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns, 2-29 since an overtime win at Baltimore in 2015, head into Sunday’s game against the Jets seeking their second win under coach Hue Jackson, who’s 1-19.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos enter their bye week having allowed teams to rush for a league-low 203 yards, giving up 2.4 yards per attempt through four games, also an NFL best.

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson enters Sunday’s game against Kansas City as the only rookie in history with at least seven touchdown passes and two rushing scores in his team’s first four games.

Indianapolis Colts: A statue of Peyton Manning was unveiled outside Lucas Oil Stadium in advance of Sunday’s game against San Francisco. “I will always be a Colt,” Manning said.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Center Brandon Linder (illness) is ruled out for Sunday at Pittsburgh, as is injured receiver Jaelen Strong. Third-string quarterback Ryan Nassib was released.

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have not committed a turnover since their first offensive play in Week 1. Kansas City is fourth in the NFL with 33 points off turnovers.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins make their home debut Sunday against Tennessee; their season opener had been postponed because of Hurricane Irma.

New England Patriots: Tom Brady recorded his 186th regular-season win Thursday, tying Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most.

N.Y. Jets: Receivers Jermaine Kearse (18) and Jeremy Kerley (13) lead the Jets in receptions despite not being added to the roster until after training camp.

Oakland Raiders: EJ Manuel will start at quarterback for Derek Carr (back), who was limited at practice and is questionable. Manuel hasn’t won a start since 2014.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Receiver Martavis Bryant is questionable for Sunday due to an illness. Antonio Brown’s next TD catch will be his 52nd, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Lynn Swann for third-most in franchise history.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans signed journeyman Brandon Weeden as a potential backup for Matt Cassel if Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is unable to go Sunday.