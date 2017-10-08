Chargers steal first win of season in New York with 27-22 victory over Giants

The Chargers finally notched their first win of the season, outlasting a badly beaten up Giants 27-22 at MetLife Stadium.

Philip Rivers recovered from his fifth interception of the season – a poorly thrown ball in the end zone that was intended for Keenan Allen – to throw three touchdowns, including a go-ahead toss to Melvin Gordon in the fourth quarter.

That score was set up by an incredible play from Melvin Ingram, who sacked Eli Manning, forcing a fumble that Ingram sprinted into a pile to recover.

Gordon gained 163 yards from scrimmage while the Charger defense sacked Manning five times.

Tre Boston intercepted the Giants quarterback, who lost four receivers to injury during the game, on fourth down in the final minute to seal Anthony Lynn’s first professional victory.