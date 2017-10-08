Colts' Frank Gore passes Eric Dickerson on all-time rushing list

Frank Gore passed Rams Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson on the all-time rushing list today on his first carry of the game, which went for nine yards.

Dickerson was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro who rushed for 13,259 yards in 11 seasons. Until today, that number had been the seventh-most rushing yards ever.

Gore was selected by the 49ers in 2005 with a third-round pick. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in eight of 10 seasons with San Francisco, finishing there with 11,073 yards rushing.

He signed with the Colts in 2015, rushing for 967 yards his first season and 1,025 yards last year.

