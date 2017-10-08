Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today the Chargers (0-4) face the New York Giants (0-4) at MetLife Stadium at 10 a.m. before the Rams (3-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both local teams and other news and happenings from around the league.
Giants 2, Chargers 0: A bad snap results in a safety
The Chargers got off to a rough start when, from their own four-yard line, a miscommunication between center Spencer Pulley and quarterback Philip Rivers resulted in an early snap that Rivers was not expecting.
The ball went off Rivers and into the end zone. Rivers, not wanting the Giants to recover and score a touchdown, batted the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety that gave the Giants a 2-0 lead with 8:53 left in the first quarter.
Giants 9, Chargers 0