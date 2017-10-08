Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today the Chargers (0-4) face the New York Giants (0-4) at MetLife Stadium at 10 a.m. before the Rams (3-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both local teams and other news and happenings from around the league.
NFL Week 5: Scores and schedule
Today's schedule
CHARGERS at New York Giants, 10 a.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m.
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m.
Seattle Seahawks at RAMS, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, 5:30 p.m.
Tomorrow's schedule
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 5:30 p.m.
(All times PDT)
Thursday's result
New England Patriots 19, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14