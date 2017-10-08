Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How they match up

RAMS (3-1) VS. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-2)

When Rams have the ball

The Rams are the NFL’s top-scoring team, averaging 35.5 points. It figures to get tougher against the Pete Carroll-coached Seahawks, but Rams coach Sean McVay has shown creativity through the first quarter of the season, giving his offense confidence that it can outsmart and out-execute any opponent. Quarterback Jared Goff has played turnover-free for consecutive games. He has completed 67% of his passes, seven for touchdowns, with only one interception. The nervous quarterback the Seahawks faced last season now appears secure, especially with left tackle Andrew Whitworth protecting his blind side. Running back Todd Gurley has rushed for 362 yards and four touchdowns, and has a team-best 20 receptions for 234 yards and three touchdowns. McVay is utilizing Tavon Austin on fly sweeps and as a change-of-pace running back. Receivers Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp each have 14 receptions, and tight ends Gerald Everett, Derek Carrier and Tyler Higbee all have made big plays. The Seahawks’ defense is full of stars, such as end Michael Bennett, linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Richard Sherman. End Cliff Avril suffered a neck injury against Indianapolis last week and will not play against the Rams.

When Seahawks have the ball

The Rams are coming off a game against Dallas Cowboys dual-threat quarterback Dak Prescott, which should have helped them prepare for the challenge that is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a master at extending plays. Wilson is completing 62% of his passes, seven for touchdowns, with two interceptions. He also has rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in 25 carries for an offense that ranks 10th in the NFL despite a much-maligned offensive line. Wilson relies on receiver Doug Baldwin, who has 23 catches, and tight end Jimmy Graham, who has 15. Paul Richardson and Luke Wilson each have two touchdown catches. The Seahawks signed running back Eddie Lacy during the offseason, but he has only 16 carries for 55 yards. Rookie Chris Carson, the featured back in the first four games, suffered an ankle injury last week against Indianapolis. Thomas Rawls, a healthy inactive last week, will start against a Rams defense that stepped up in the second half against the Cowboys. Coordinator Wade Phillips gave tackle Michael Brockers more room to operate, and he came through with a sack and two pass deflections. Safety Lamarcus Joyner is doubtful because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week.

When they kick

The Rams’ Greg Zuerlein kicked a team-record seven field goals against the Cowboys and vaulted to the top of the NFL scoring list with 56 points. Zuerlein has made all 14 of his field goal attempts. Last season against the Seahawks, he scored the Rams’ only points with three field goals in a 9-3 victory, and one field goal in a 24-3 defeat. Pharoh Cooper last week returned a kickoff 66 yards. He is averaging 27.3 yards per return. Blair Walsh has made seven of eight field goal attempts for the Seahawks. Tyler Lockett returns kickoffs and punts.

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams return home after a confidence-building victory over the Cowboys, their second consecutive road win. The Seahawks’ offensive line has struggled, so this could be the day Aaron Donald and company control an entire game.

RAMS 30, SEAHAWKS 27