Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today the Chargers (0-4) face the New York Giants (0-4) at MetLife Stadium at 10 a.m. before the Rams (3-1) host the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both local teams and other news and happenings from around the league.
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger has five passes intercepted in loss to Jaguars
What happened in Pittsburgh?
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had five passes intercepted in the Steelers' 30-9 loss today to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field.
Roethlisberger's five turnovers were a career high and included two pick-sixes. It's also a franchise record for the Jaguars.
Jaguars cornerback Tashaun Gipson had two interceptions with linebacker Telvin Smith and safety Barry Church coming up with the pick-sixes on back-to-back drives by the Steelers. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey also had an interception.
Prior to today's game, Roethlisberger hadn't had a multi-interception game this season. His previous high of four passes picked off happened in a 2008 game.