Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger has five passes intercepted in loss to Jaguars

What happened in Pittsburgh?

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had five passes intercepted in the Steelers' 30-9 loss today to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger's five turnovers were a career high and included two pick-sixes. It's also a franchise record for the Jaguars.

Jaguars cornerback Tashaun Gipson had two interceptions with linebacker Telvin Smith and safety Barry Church coming up with the pick-sixes on back-to-back drives by the Steelers. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey also had an interception.

Prior to today's game, Roethlisberger hadn't had a multi-interception game this season. His previous high of four passes picked off happened in a 2008 game.