The No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett has finally arrived

It took five weeks, but the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft has finally arrived.

Defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M sacked New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown twice in the first half of his first career game. His first came on the Browns' first defensive snap of the game.

Garrett suffered a high-ankle sprain during the preseason, which had kept him off the field until today.

He had 31 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies.