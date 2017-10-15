49ers bench Brian Hoyer for rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard

The 49ers, losing 14-0 to the Redskins, benched quarterback Brian Hoyer midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game, giving rookie C.J. Beathard his first significant snaps.

San Francisco drafted Beathard out of Iowa with a third-round pick.

At Iowa, Beathard led the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Championship game in 2015 after an undefeated 12-0 season. Iowa lost to Michigan State 16-13 after the Spartans ate up nearly the entire fourth quarter with their final scoring drive.

Beathard beat out Matt Barkley for the backup quarterback role in the preseason after completing 26 of 45 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns with one pass intercepted. He also rushed for 85 yards in six carries with one score.