AFC notes: From A to Z

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler looks to throw a pass during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 1.

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens are 49-13 when quarterback Joe Flacco does not have a pass intercepted. Flacco has been picked off six times in the last four games.

Buffalo Bills: Tight end Charles Clay had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out multiple weeks, coach Sean McDermott said.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals put tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve this week after he underwent back surgery. He has finished three of his five NFL seasons on IR.

CHARGERS: Defensive end Joey Bosa had two sacks last week. His five multi-sack games the last two years are the most in the league. He has 29 tackles on the season.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in favor of Kevin Hogan. Hogan will be the 28th Browns starter since 1999.

Denver Broncos: Receiver Demaryius Thomas has gone a career-long 10 games without a touchdown and career-worst seven games without a 100-yard performance.

Houston Texans: The Texans lost both defensive end J.J. Watt (broken leg) and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) for the season last week.

Indianapolis Colts: Jacoby Brissett is the only quarterback to throw for more than 950 yards (997) and run for three touchdowns, and he didn’t start the opener.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars have a record of 9-28 at home (not including five London games) since 2011. They haven’t won back to back since October 2016.

Kansas City Chiefs: Running back Kareem Hunt has had four 100-yard rushing games, second among Chiefs rookies all-time. Joe Delaney had five in 1981.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have no rushing touchdowns. Miami has won 11 of its last 15 regular-season games with three quarterbacks.

New England Patriots: The Patriots have won 10 straight road games, the second-best streak in team history since they won 12 in a row from 2006-08.

N.Y. Jets: Jets quarterback Josh McCown ranks second to Kansas City’s Alex Smith (76.6) with a completion percentage of 71.4.

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders have won four straight in their series with the Chargers, with their last three wins all by a field goal. Oakland has four takeaways this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Running back Le’Veon Bell needs one rushing touchdown to pass Rashard Mendenhall (29) for the fifth most in Steelers franchise history.

Tennessee Titans: In his last three games against the Colts, quarterback Marcus Mariota has 889 yards passing with six touchdowns and two passes intercepted.