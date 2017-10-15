Welcome to NFL Week 6.
The Rams (3-2) are in Jacksonville for a tilt with the Jaguars (3-2) today at 1 p.m. and the Chargers (1-4) are also on the road in Oakland where they will play the Raiders (2-3) at 1:25 p.m.
Keep it here for updates from around the league and live updates from the Rams and Chargers games later today.
Bizarre play of the day: Ravens' Rainey survives tackle by teammate to score 96-yard touchdown
|Matt Wilhalme
Running back Bobby Rainey made his Ravens debut Sunday and took part in one of the most bizarre plays of the day.
On a kick return in the third quarter, Rainey was tackled by rookie teammate Tyus Howser, hit the ground untouched by Bears defenders, got up and proceeded to go 96 yards for his first career touchdown return.
The play was challenged by the Bears, but there wasn't enough video evidence to overturn the call on the field.
Rainey has 164 return yards on four kicks.