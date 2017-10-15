Broken collarbone puts Aaron Rodgers' season in jeopardy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tended to on the field after suffering a shoulder injury on a hit from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

The NFL has lost another superstar to injury.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a two-time league most valuable player, suffered a broken collarbone Sunday in a game against Minnesota, putting the rest of his season at risk.

The injury happened in the first quarter when Rodgers absorbed a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. The quarterback, who looked angry that the hit didn’t draw a flag, was carted off the field.

This comes on the heels of injuries to several star players, among them Houston defensive lineman J.J. Watt, Washington cornerback Josh Norman and New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

A broken collarbone in 2013 sidelined Rodgers for seven games. He returned in Week 17 and was able to play in the postseason.

With Rodgers out, there’s a possibility the Packers could look to controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who some people argue teams have avoided because of his refusal to stand for the national anthem, a protest that started a league-wide trend.

Three of the four NFC North teams have either been forced or opted to change quarterbacks. Detroit’s Matt Stafford is the division’s only remaining starting quarterback from Week 1.