Welcome to NFL Week 6.

The Rams (3-2) are in Jacksonville for a tilt with the Jaguars (3-2) today at 1 p.m. and the Chargers (1-4) are also on the road in Oakland where they will play the Raiders (2-3) at 1:25 p.m.

Keep it here for updates from around the league and live updates from the Rams and Chargers games later today.

Jets lead Patriots 14-0 in an early surprise

Matt Wilhalme

The New York Jets might come up with the stunner of the day.

Gang Green leads the New England Patriots 14-0 early in the second quarter. 

Receiver Jeremy Kerley had a 31-yard touchdown catch and tight end Austin Sefarian-Jenkins caught a 1-yard pass for a score. The Patriots have lost one fumble.

It's early, but the Patriots, who were a nine-point favorite over the Jets, should be on upset alert.

