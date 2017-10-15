Jets lead Patriots 14-0 in an early surprise

The New York Jets might come up with the stunner of the day.

Gang Green leads the New England Patriots 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Receiver Jeremy Kerley had a 31-yard touchdown catch and tight end Austin Sefarian-Jenkins caught a 1-yard pass for a score. The Patriots have lost one fumble.

It's early, but the Patriots, who were a nine-point favorite over the Jets, should be on upset alert.