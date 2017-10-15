Welcome to NFL Week 6.
The Rams (3-2) are in Jacksonville for a tilt with the Jaguars (3-2) today at 1 p.m. and the Chargers (1-4) are also on the road in Oakland where they will play the Raiders (2-3) at 1:25 p.m.
Keep it here for updates from around the league and live updates from the Rams and Chargers games later today.
NFL Week 6: Schedule and scores
Today's schedule
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 10 a.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins, 10 a.m.
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m.
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
RAMS at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.
CHARGERS at Oakland Raiders, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m.
Monday's schedule
New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
Philadelphia Eagles 28, at Carolina Panthers 23