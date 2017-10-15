Welcome to NFL Week 6.
The Rams (3-2) are in Jacksonville for a tilt with the Jaguars (3-2) today at 1 p.m. and the Chargers (1-4) are also on the road in Oakland where they will play the Raiders (2-3) at 1:25 p.m.
Keep it here for updates from around the league and live updates from the Rams and Chargers games later today.
Raiders 10, Chargers 7: Oakland makes a field goal before halftime to take lead
|Dan Woike
Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio stayed perfect on the season, hitting a 44-yard field goal right as time expired in the first half.
The Raiders used a pair of Charger penalties, including a head-scratching offsides on a kickoff, to move down the field to take a 10-7 lead.