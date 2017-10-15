L.A. Now
A Santa Rosa woman died in the fires, her neighbors survived. Here are their stories
Sports

Welcome to NFL Week 6.

The Rams (3-2) are in Jacksonville for a tilt with the Jaguars (3-2) today at 1 p.m. and the Chargers (1-4) are also on the road in Oakland where they will play the Raiders (2-3) at 1:25 p.m.

Keep it here for updates from around the league and live updates from the Rams and Chargers games later today.

Raiders 10, Chargers 7: Oakland makes a field goal before halftime to take lead

Dan Woike

Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio stayed perfect on the season, hitting a 44-yard field goal right as time expired in the first half.

The Raiders used a pair of Charger penalties, including a head-scratching offsides on a kickoff, to move down the field to take a 10-7 lead. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
96°