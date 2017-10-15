UCLA in the NFL: Packers' Rodgers knocked out of game by Vikings' Barr, bringing in Hundley

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field in the first quarter of a game against the Vikings after suffering a right shoulder injury.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of a game against the Vikings in the first quarter after taking a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

The hit sent Rodgers to the sideline medical tent and brought a familiar face to Barr out onto the field: quarterback Brett Hundley.

They were teammates at UCLA from 2012 to 2013.

Rodgers was ultimately carted off the field. The Packers announced his return was questionable with a right shoulder injury.

Hundley has appeared in five games for the Packers since they took him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

He completed two of 10 attempts for 17 yards in four games as a rookie. He completed one pass for no gain against the Bears earlier this season.

The Packers opted to run the ball three times before asking Hundley to put the ball in the air. Hundley's pass was then picked off by Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes.