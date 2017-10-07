Warmups begin with less than an hour to kickoff

There’s an hour left before USC kicks off against Oregon State, and the Beavers have just taken the field to begin warmups. The public address system played the theme from “Leave It to Beaver” as they walked on.

USC had issues with warmups a week ago. Two USC players, receiver Jalen Greene and linebacker Jordan Iosefa, collided while warming up. Both remain in concussion protocol.

Other USC injuries include: right tackle Chuma Edoga (ankle sprain), right guard Viane Talamaivao (pectoral tear), tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe (hip flexor injury), Stephen Carr (foot injury) and linebacker Porter Gustin (fractured toe and biceps tear).

The status of defensive end Rasheem Green is unclear.

Left tackle Toa Lobendahn (skin infection) and receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. (groin injury) are both expected to return.