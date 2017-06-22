Join the Los Angeles Times sports staff as it provides pick-by-pick updates from the 2017 NBA draft, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Lakers choose Lonzo Ball with No. 2 overall selection
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, UCLA, PG, 6-6, 190
No, he’s probably not better than Stephen Curry just yet, but Lonzo Ball definitely has the skills to excel at the next level. As a pass-first point guard, Ball has supreme court vision and basketball IQ, which complements his deadly outside shot. His 8.1 assists per 40 minutes ranks second out of all players in the draft, but he’ll have to cut down on his 18% turnover ratio to lead an efficient NBA offense.
--Tyler Blint-Welsh
The Philadelphia 76ers select Markelle Fultz of Washington with first pick
1. Philadelphia 76ers (via trade with Boston Celtics): Markelle Fultz, Washington, PG, 6-4, 195
Joel Embiid’s Twitter excitement over Fultz’s impending arrival says everything you need to know (see below).
The 19-year-old has John Wall potential on both ends of the floor, and his 41.3% three-point shooting gives the 76ers a much-needed perimeter threat. His playmaking ability, both on and off the ball, will help Ben Simmons ease into his role while his 7-foot wingspan is going to be useful as he develops into a defensive stopper.
-- Tyler Blint-Welsh
Reaction: Trust the process. Markelle Fultz is NBA-ready. He’ll fit in well with center Joel Embiid and guard Ben Simmons.
--Broderick Turner
A last look at The Times' mock draft
|Broderick Turner
A Paul George mega-deal could turn the NBA draft upside down if the Indiana Pacers trade him before or during Thursday night’s proceedings.
They’ve had discussions with multiple teams, including the Lakers, who feel as if they are in prime position to acquire George. The four-time All-Star will be a free agent after the upcoming season, and his agent has informed the Pacers that George wants to return home to Los Angeles and is not willing to re-sign with another team that might try and strike a deal with Indiana.
When the week began, the Boston Celtics made the first bold move, swapping picks with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, the 76ers are poised to take Washington point guard Markelle Fultz first overall.
The Lakers, who hold the second pick, are expected to select UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. The Lakers secured an extra pick later in the first round in a deal Tuesday that sent point guard D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn for center Brook Lopez.
Here is the 2017 Los Angeles Times (mock) draft:
NBA's future star Markelle Fultz is old-school cool
|Tania Ganguli
One morning in Seattle, then-Washington men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar was touring a group of recruits around campus. He brought them to Markelle Fultz’s apartment and heard the smooth sound of Sam Cooke’s voice, singing a song released 34 years before Fultz was even born.
I was born by the river in a little tent …
He stopped and turned to the 18-year-old.
“I’m like, ‘What do you know about that, partner?’ ” Romar said.
But when he thought about it, the fact that Fultz loved oldies made perfect sense.
“He’s an old soul,” Romar said.
It’s a quality that has served Fultz well as he’s gone through the final stages of NBA draft season, vetted by the top three teams in this year’s draft — the 76ers, the Lakers and the Celtics. Three and a half years ago, Fultz was a JV basketball player at DeMatha Catholic High in Maryland.
Lonzo Ball waits patiently for his NBA draft number
|Tania Ganguli
On the eve of the biggest night of his life, Lonzo Ball pops up from underneath a fluffy, white down comforter and digs through a box of chicken nuggets. On a television a few feet away, pundits debate De’Aaron Fox, one of the top point guards in this year’s NBA draft.
“Ey, bro, you have a turn down? Controller?” Ball calls across the room to Darren Moore, his trainer and manager.
He hadn’t really been listening anyway. The show was on in the background as he napped. But a lot of that is just noise to Ball right now. That stuff isn’t as real as what awaits him.
Thursday night in Brooklyn, his dream will come true, when he's drafted by an NBA team — especially if the Lakers do what's expected and take him second overall. It will end a pre-draft season dominated by his father, one in which Ball, the prospect, has been largely behind the scenes.