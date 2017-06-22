Lonzo Ball (2) and Markelle Fultz are likely to be the first two picks of the NBA draft.

A Paul George mega-deal could turn the NBA draft upside down if the Indiana Pacers trade him before or during Thursday night’s proceedings.

They’ve had discussions with multiple teams, including the Lakers, who feel as if they are in prime position to acquire George. The four-time All-Star will be a free agent after the upcoming season, and his agent has informed the Pacers that George wants to return home to Los Angeles and is not willing to re-sign with another team that might try and strike a deal with Indiana.

When the week began, the Boston Celtics made the first bold move, swapping picks with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, the 76ers are poised to take Washington point guard Markelle Fultz first overall.

The Lakers, who hold the second pick, are expected to select UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. The Lakers secured an extra pick later in the first round in a deal Tuesday that sent point guard D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn for center Brook Lopez.

Here is the 2017 Los Angeles Times (mock) draft: