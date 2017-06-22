Join the Los Angeles Times sports staff as it provides pick-by-pick updates from the 2017 NBA draft, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Atlanta Hawks take John Collins with 19th overall selection
19. Atlanta Hawks: John Collins, Wake Forest, PF, 6-10, 225
The most efficient player in all of college basketball, Collins averaged 28 points and 14 boards per 40 minutes last season. He has impressive footwork and almost half of his possessions took place in the post, indicating his refined back-to-the-basket game. Collins’ 5.6 offensive boards per 40 also leads all draft prospects.
Like many bigs, he has to work on his defensive awareness as well as his overall strength but a glaring offensive hole is his propensity to be a black hole. He had a dismal .28 assist to turnover ratio and just 4.5% of his possessions led to assists.
--Tyler Blint-Welsh
Reaction: The 6-10 Collins can score and rebound, but his defense will have to improve as he moves to the next level..