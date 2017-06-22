Join the Los Angeles Times sports staff as it provides pick-by-pick updates from the 2017 NBA draft, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets select Kyle Kuzma at No. 27 overall; Lakers expected to get draft rights in a trade
27. Brooklyn Nets: Kyle Kuzma, Utah, PF, 6-9, 223
Kuzma has good ball-handling skills and passing instincts for a power forward, and looks comfortable pushing the ball in transition or making plays off the dribble on the perimeter. He’s a willing passer, averaging 3.2 assists per 40 minutes last season as well as a smooth athlete.
He's not very explosive, which leads to him struggling to finish in traffic. NBA power forwards are expected to shoot the three-pointer, so he will have to improve on his below-average 32.1% rate from behind the arc.
-- Tyler Blint-Welsh
Reaction: The Lakers will get the draft rights to Kyle Kuzma in a trade poposal, giving them a pretty good athlete who can score some from the outside.
-- Broderick Turner