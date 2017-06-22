Brooklyn Nets select Kyle Kuzma at No. 27 overall; Lakers expected to get draft rights in a trade

27. Brooklyn Nets: Kyle Kuzma, Utah, PF, 6-9, 223

Kuzma has good ball-handling skills and passing instincts for a power forward, and looks comfortable pushing the ball in transition or making plays off the dribble on the perimeter. He’s a willing passer, averaging 3.2 assists per 40 minutes last season as well as a smooth athlete.

He's not very explosive, which leads to him struggling to finish in traffic. NBA power forwards are expected to shoot the three-pointer, so he will have to improve on his below-average 32.1% rate from behind the arc.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Lakers will get the draft rights to Kyle Kuzma in a trade poposal, giving them a pretty good athlete who can score some from the outside.

-- Broderick Turner