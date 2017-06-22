Brooklyn Nets take Jarrett Allen at No. 22 overall

22. Brooklyn Nets: Jarrett Allen, Texas, C, 6-10, 234

The biggest part of Allen’s appeal is his frame. Though a little undersized at 6-10, his 7-5 wingspan and large hands will serve him well as an active inside defender while his 19-year-old body should fill out over time. His game is full of holes, and he faces a steep learning curve when he gets into the NBA.

Allen doesn’t yet have the high motor he’ll need to succeed, has limited face-up skills on offense and despite his wingspan only averaged 2 blocks per 40 minutes in college.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Allen's 7-5 wingspan will help the undersized center become a nice inside presence for the Nets.

-- Broderick Turner