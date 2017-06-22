Join the Los Angeles Times sports staff as it provides pick-by-pick updates from the 2017 NBA draft, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets take Jarrett Allen at No. 22 overall
22. Brooklyn Nets: Jarrett Allen, Texas, C, 6-10, 234
The biggest part of Allen’s appeal is his frame. Though a little undersized at 6-10, his 7-5 wingspan and large hands will serve him well as an active inside defender while his 19-year-old body should fill out over time. His game is full of holes, and he faces a steep learning curve when he gets into the NBA.
Allen doesn’t yet have the high motor he’ll need to succeed, has limited face-up skills on offense and despite his wingspan only averaged 2 blocks per 40 minutes in college.
-- Tyler Blint-Welsh
Reaction: Allen's 7-5 wingspan will help the undersized center become a nice inside presence for the Nets.
-- Broderick Turner