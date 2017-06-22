Chicago Bulls take Justin Patton with 16th overall selection; expected to send draft rights to Timberwolves

16. Chicago Bulls: Justin Patton, Creighton, C, 7-0, 230

Patton is an above-average athlete for a center and uses it to his advantage. In transition he was one of the best finishers in the nation, averaging 1.47 points per possession. He understands spacing on offense and positions himself well for both dump-down passes and lobs. He has solid footwork and is a capable scorer, averaged 20 points per 40 minutes on 68% true shooting.

--Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Jackson might be a project, but he has enough skills to make up for what skills he might lack.

--Broderick Turner