Dallas Mavericks choose Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9

9. Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr., North Carolina State, PG, 6-3, 195

Smith had an up-and-down year with the Wolfpack, but still managed to average 20 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 2.2 steals per 40 minutes. An explosive athlete, Smith is deadly in the open floor and has the confidence to attack and finish above the rim. In the half-court game, his first step and flashy handle let him create his own shot with ease.

However his ability as a leader comes with question marks. He’s not the most willing passer, turns the ball over frequently and he doesn’t play defense with much passion. Though a lot of factors led to N.C. State’s poor 15-17 finish, as his team’s best player Smith is partially to blame.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Mavericks are in need of a point guard, and Smith is an explosive player coming off a very good season at North Carolina State.

-- Broderick Turner