Denver Nuggets take Donovan Mitchell at No. 13 overall

13. Denver Nuggets: Donovan Mitchell, Louisville, SG, 6-3, 211

Though he’ll be an undersized shooting guard at the NBA level, Mitchell has the athleticism and frame to compete against bigger guards. At Louisville he effectively guarded positions 1-3 and averaged 2.6 steals per 40 minutes, leading all draft prospects. He had a 36-inch standing vertical leap at the combine and has the speed to create separation both with his first step and in the open floor.

He’s a bit streaky, but Mitchell developed into a competent perimeter shooter in college. He tripled the amount of three-pointers he made as a freshman this last season and saw his percentage rise from 25% to 35%. He struggled to finish at the rim however, where he shot just 46% last season.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Utah Jazz traded for the draft rights to Mitchell, who can score, defend and brings toughness to the floor.

-- Broderick Turner