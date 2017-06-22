Detroit Pistons choose Luke Kennard at No. 12 overall

12. Detroit Pistons: Luke Kennard, Duke, SG, 6-6, 196

The sharpshooting sophomore was the second-highest scorer in the ACC last year, averaging 19.5 points per game on 53% shooting inside the arc and 44% shooting from beyond. While Kennard is just an average athlete, he has tremendous offensive savvy that helps him score in bunches. He is comfortable pulling up off the dribble, understands how to get himself open off the ball and is a willing facilitator who has solid handles and rarely turns the ball over.

Defensively, however, he is going to struggle in the NBA. He’s not too quick laterally, doesn’t have the wingspan to alter shots and has been caught napping on plenty of defensive possessions during his time at Duke.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Pistons are in desperate need of shooting, and Kennard knocked down 43.8% of his three-pointers at Duke last season.

-- Broderick Turner