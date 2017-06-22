Indiana Pacers select TJ Leaf at No. 18 overall

18. Indiana Pacers: TJ Leaf, UCLA, PF, 6-10, 222

The Israeli-born forward is a versatile offensive player, who ranked in the 89th percentile in transition offense and shot 64% from two-point and 46.6% from long range. His ball handling lets him initiate the break off of defensive boards, and his footwork and savvy allow him to finish with finesse.

Though he shot the three-pointer well in limited attempts, he’ll be expected to shoot it from beyond the arc with more frequency at the next level. But, his court vision and ability to facilitate on his drives to the rim are a coveted skill by many NBA teams. On defense, his lack of lateral quickness, exceptional length and strength will lead to some struggles but he can be a capable rim protector if he learns to fit within an overall defensive scheme.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Pacers took Leaf to help spread the floor with his shooting. The former Bruin can also run the floor.

-- Broderick Turner