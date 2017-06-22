Milwaukee Bucks choose DJ Wilson at No. 17 overall

17. Milwaukee Bucks: DJ Wilson, Michigan, PF, 6-10, 235

Wilson’s versatility makes him a useful prospect for almost any NBA team. He shot 37% on nearly four three-point attempts per game and connected on 73% of his baskets around the rim. His ball handling allows him to create off the dribble and his footwork gives him the ability to be creative as he finishes inside. Like many other prospects his size, however, he’ll need to beef up to be a real force in the paint.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Wilson can find some playing time if he focuses on defense because he can defend multiple positions.

-- Broderick Turner