Oklahoma City Thunder choose Terrance Ferguson with 21st overall selection

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, Adelaide 36ers (pros), SG/SF, 6-7, 184

Ferguson opted to play professionally in Australia instead of going to college and was a rotation player but didn’t make a significant impact, averaging 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 15 minutes a game. He is a knockdown spot-up shooter, but hasn’t developed the other aspects of his offense yet. He is a relatively weak ball handler and might not play well in pick-and-roll situations, something most NBA shooting guards are expected to do.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Ferguson showed in Australia's National Basketball League last season that he has quickness on both ends of the court.

-- Broderick Turner