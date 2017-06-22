Portland Trail Blazers choose Caleb Swanigan with 26th overall selection

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, PF, 6-8, 249

Swanigan projects as a small-ball center in the NBA as he is a little undersized and a non-impressive athlete, who measured the third worst vertical jump at the combine. He is capable of creating his own offense in the low post however and is a capable three-point shooter, making 44% of his long-range shots last season after converting only 29% as a freshman. Swanigan also has solid court vision, averaging 3.7 assists per 40 minutes. He is turnover prone however and coughed the ball up 4.1 times per 40 minutes last season.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Swanigan lost a lot of weight to get down to 249 pounds. He made himself into a player who can score down low.

-- Broderick Turner