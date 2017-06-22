Portland Trail Blazers take Harry Giles at No. 20; expected to send rights to Kings

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Harry Giles, Duke, C, 6-11, 232

Stuck playing behind fifth-year senior Amile Jefferson last season, Giles averaged only 4 points and 4 rebounds in 11 minutes a game. His 13.5 points per 40 minutes are the lowest for any player projected to go in the first round this year.

His physical tools are what are making him attractive, however. Despite his history of knee injuries, he’s still an explosive athlete who moves with agility, he has a high energy motor, and his 7-3 wingspan makes him the prototypical rim protector if he can fill out his frame. Plus, his 13.3 rebounds per 40 minutes are the fifth highest out of the 2017 prospects. Giles’ limited offense will be a problem at the next level, however, as he has poor footwork, poor ball handling and limited shooting range.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Giles is an explosive leaper. He’s expected to be a good rebounder who can run the floor.

-- Broderick Turner