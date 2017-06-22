Sacramento Kings take 7-footer Zach Collins at No. 10 overall; trade rights to Trail Blazers

10. Sacramento Kings: Zach Collins, Gonzaga, PF, 7-0, 230

Collins led Gonzaga to the NCAA tournament championship game with averages of 23 points and 13 rebounds per 40 minutes, while shooting 70%. He’s an athletic 7-footer, with above-average agility that serves him well on defense. He averaged four blocks per 40 minutes last season and showed the potential to guard on the perimeter as well.

Though he’s a skilled two-way player, he lacks the physicality in his game to be a force at the next level. He gets pushed around down low by stronger players and can’t quite stand his ground in the post. Additionally, he is not a playmaker on offense, which will make it difficult for teams to run their offense through him.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Portland will acquire the draft rights to Collins by swapping two of their later first-round selections. Collins has a versatile inside/outside game.

-- Broderick Turner