Toronto Raptors choose OG Anunoby with the 23rd overall selection

23. Toronto Raptors: OG Anunoby, Indiana, SF, 6-8, 215

His sophomore season was cut short because of a knee injury, but Anunoby showed vast improvement, averaging 19 points and 8 rebounds per 40 minutes on a 62% true shooting. Anunoby’s muscular frame and 7-6 wingspan will allow him to play both forward spots and occasionally as a small-ball center in the NBA and his fluid body movements give him defensive versatility.

In college he defended all five positions at times, but struggled with putting the same effort and toughness into every possession, which will have to change at the next level.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Anunoby has a nice all-around game for a small forward. Despite a right knee injury last season, he is a really good athlete.

-- Broderick Turner