Utah Jazz choose Josh Hart with 30th overall selection; Lakers acquire his draft rights in a trade

30. Utah Jazz: Josh Hart, Villanova, SG, 6-6, 210

The Big East player of the year as well as defensive player of the year averaged an impressive 18.7 points a game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. An average athlete by NBA standards, Hart does have good size and a solid 6-8 wingspan that will help him check both guards and forwards on the perimeter. He doesn’t have any elite skills offensively but he is an efficient scorer who shot 40% from three-point range on more than five attempts a game. NBA scouts say they are impressed with Hart’s toughness and nose for the ball on defense, which will serve him well at the next level.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Lakers moved back in the draft to take Josh Hart. He’s a very competitive player who plays the guard position.

-- Broderick Turner