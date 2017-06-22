Join the Los Angeles Times sports staff as it provides pick-by-pick updates from the 2017 NBA draft, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Utah Jazz choose Josh Hart with 30th overall selection; Lakers acquire his draft rights in a trade
30. Utah Jazz: Josh Hart, Villanova, SG, 6-6, 210
The Big East player of the year as well as defensive player of the year averaged an impressive 18.7 points a game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. An average athlete by NBA standards, Hart does have good size and a solid 6-8 wingspan that will help him check both guards and forwards on the perimeter. He doesn’t have any elite skills offensively but he is an efficient scorer who shot 40% from three-point range on more than five attempts a game. NBA scouts say they are impressed with Hart’s toughness and nose for the ball on defense, which will serve him well at the next level.
-- Tyler Blint-Welsh
Reaction: The Lakers moved back in the draft to take Josh Hart. He’s a very competitive player who plays the guard position.
-- Broderick Turner