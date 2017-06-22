Utah Jazz take Tyler Lydon with 24th overall selection

24. Utah Jazz: Tyler Lydon, Syracuse, F, 6-9, 215

As a knockdown long-range shooter, there’s plenty of room in the NBA for Lydon. In his 245 attempts from behind the three-point arc he shot 40%, consistently punishing teams for leaving him open. However his non-explosive first step and poor shooting off the dribble, will make him a more off-ball option at the next level.

Defensively, his 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game indicate his instincts and timing but he isn’t quick enough laterally to be a stopper on the perimeter nor is he strong enough to be an enforcer in the paint.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Lydon will make his mark by shooting the basketball. At 6-9, he can step out and shoot three-pointers.

-- Broderick Turner