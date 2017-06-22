Join the Los Angeles Times sports staff as it provides pick-by-pick updates from the 2017 NBA draft, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Utah Jazz take Tyler Lydon with 24th overall selection
24. Utah Jazz: Tyler Lydon, Syracuse, F, 6-9, 215
As a knockdown long-range shooter, there’s plenty of room in the NBA for Lydon. In his 245 attempts from behind the three-point arc he shot 40%, consistently punishing teams for leaving him open. However his non-explosive first step and poor shooting off the dribble, will make him a more off-ball option at the next level.
Defensively, his 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game indicate his instincts and timing but he isn’t quick enough laterally to be a stopper on the perimeter nor is he strong enough to be an enforcer in the paint.
-- Tyler Blint-Welsh
Reaction: Lydon will make his mark by shooting the basketball. At 6-9, he can step out and shoot three-pointers.
-- Broderick Turner