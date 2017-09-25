Sports

Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.

The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Here's what you need to know:

Protests

Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: 'Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself, I feel embarrassed'

Latest updates

