Ben Roethlisberger on the Steelers remaining in tunnel for anthem: 'I wish we approached it differently'

The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to remain in the tunnel during the national anthem before Sunday's game to show unity and avoid being part of the political discussion about protests during the song.

On Monday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger decided to go public with his feelings about the team's decision and the national anthem in general.

"The idea was to be unified as a team when so much attention is paid to things dividing our country, but I wish we approached it differently," Roethlisberger said in a statement. "We did not want to appear divided on the sideline with some standing and some kneeling or sitting.

"As a team, it was not a protest of the flag or the Anthem. I personally don't believe the Anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest. For me, and many others on my team and around the league, it is a tribute to those who commit to serve and protect our country, current and past, especially the ones that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I appreciate the unique diversity in my team and throughout the league and completely support the call for social change and the pusuit of true equality. Moving forward, I hope standing for the Anthem shows solidarity as a nation, that we stand united in respect for the people on the front lines protecting our freedom and keeping us safe. God bless those men and women."