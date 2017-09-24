Chargers can't overcome Rivers' miscues in 24-10 loss to Chiefs

Philip Rivers took the glove off his non-throwing left hand and tossed it into the air. He snapped off his chin guard and took off his helmet, looking into the sky with exasperation on his face.

The glove fell directly onto the grass at StubHub Center Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, no Kansas City Chiefs were around or they would’ve probably intercepted it too.

Rivers threw three interceptions -- with a few more nearly picked -- in the Chargers’ 24-10 defeat, dropping them to 0-3 for the season.

Of the 25,386 fans, an announced sellout, plenty in red had chances to roar at Rivers’ miscues.

Rivers finished 20-of-40 passing for 237 yards. Alex Smith, his counterpart, only had five incomplete passing attempts all game.

The Chargers' first two drives of the game ended with Rivers' interceptions, and each time Kansas City answered with four-play touchdown drives.

Speedster Tyreek Hill took advantage of a mismatch on a 30-yard touchdown run, and Albert Wilson scored on a nifty shovel pass from Alex Smith.

Minus the turnover problems -- and that’s not a small deduction -- the Chargers seemingly did enough to win their first game this season.

The Chargers responded with a long, nine-play, 89-yard drive that ended with Melvin Gordon's 11-yard run to cut the Chiefs lead in half.

From there, the defense took over, holding Kansas City to just three points -- and those came after a special teams penalty wiped out a missed kick, extending a drive and giving Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos a second chance.

The Chargers, though, couldn't get into the end zone, seeing drives flame out all over the field.

Rivers threw a third interception and nearly had a fourth pass picked off, as officials overturned the original call on the field.

But thanks the defense, and largely Melvin Ingram’s three sacks, the Chargers had their chances to force a tie. Rivers couldn't author a happy ending, though, taking a brutal sack from Justin Houston that forced the team to punt.

And on the first play of the two-minute warning, rookie Kareem Hunt broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.