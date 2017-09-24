Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How they match up



CHARGERS (0-2) VS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2-0)

When Chargers have the ball

It’s a little baffling that the Chargers have been unable to get Melvin Gordon and the rushing attack into a rhythm through the first two games, considering coach Anthony Lynn’s pedigree. Against Miami, the Chargers took to the air to get Gordon involved, and maybe that forces Kansas City to thin out up front. When Philip Rivers goes back to pass, he’ll have to keep an eye on Justin Houston, one of the best pass rushers in the league. Houston has three sacks already and should be a big test for the Chargers’ offensive line, which will miss backup tackle Chris Hairston. A consistent rushing attack should keep Kansas City from being able to unleash the defense at Rivers. Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry had nearly 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns combined in the team’s most recent meeting, and Lynn would love to have them play a big role in the game plan. Keenan Allen could be the X-factor, as he’s made it no secret that he enjoys matching up against Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters. Before suffering a knee injury against the Chiefs in the season opener last season, Allen got the better of the Pro Bowl corner.

When Chiefs have the ball

It might not be hyperbole to say that the Kansas City offense is the toughest to defend right now. With the talent they have — elite skill and speed at receiver, tight end and running back — and a quarterback playing with dead-eye accuracy and tremendous confidence, calling them the best in the league doesn’t seem crazy. In wins over Philadelphia and New England, the Chiefs have put everyone on notice. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt has been a touchdown machine through two weeks. Tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best at his position and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is powered by jet fuel. But the big difference with this Kansas City team is Alex Smith. The former No. 1 overall pick is off to a tremendous start in his 12th season, completing nearly 80% of his passes and averaging almost 10 yards per attempt — a career best. The test for Gus Bradley’s defense will be to keep the Chiefs from putting together any huge plays.

When they kick

The Chargers decided to stick with rookie Younghoe Koo after he missed two kicks a week ago, including one that would have won them the game. Though the waters have been choppy early in his career, Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos has been perfect in 2017. Santos has hit both of his field goals and all nine of his extra points. Kansas City is just as stable with the punting game, where Dustin Colquitt has had the job since 2005. A great way to try to equalize matters against a great team such as the Chiefs would be for Travis Benjamin or Austin Ekeler to make a big play on special teams. Special teams plays have cost the Chargers in the first two weeks; they need to flip that script.

Dan Woike’s prediction

Thought the Chargers’ pass rush would be too much for the Denver Broncos, and thought they’d steal a road win. They didn’t. Thought the Chargers’ defense would expose Jay Cutler, riding the emotion of their first game at StubHub Center to a victory. It didn’t happen.

Needing a win, can the Chargers upset the hottest team in the division, the best team in the conference, the top team in the league? Nope.

Kansas City 32, Chargers 23