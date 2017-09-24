Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
Chiefs 17, Chargers 7: Kansas City gets a field goal after another Rivers interception
|Dan Woike
It was rookie Rayshawn Jenkins’ turn to make a major mistake.
After Philip Rivers’ third interception, the Chargers defense got a stop and forced a long field goal try that Kansas City missed.
However, Jenkins dove, trying to block the kick and hit the Chiefs kicker, Cairo Santos, who missed the kick. Jenkins got flagged, the drive got extended and Santos put three on the board with a 34-yard field goal. Kansas City leads 17-7 with 4:30 left in the second quarter.