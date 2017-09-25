Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest on Sunday
- Trump continued to tweet about the issue Monday morning
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called Trump's comments "divisive"
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
Cowboys kneel, Cardinals lock arms with armed service members during national anthem on Monday Night Football
|Sam Farmer
The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals put their own twist on recognizing the national anthem before their “Monday Night Football” game in Glendale, Ariz.
The Cowboys, joined by team owner Jerry Jones and his sons, interlocked arms and walked about 10 yards toward the middle of the field. They then took a knee collectively for the duration of the anthem.
The crowd booed loudly, then cheered as a field-sized American flag was unfurled.
The Cardinals, joined by owner Michael Bidwill, lined the back of an end zone and linked arms with members of the military.
In the wake of comments by President Trump last week that players who didn’t stand for the anthem should be fired, every NFL team responded with some type of show of unity or protest. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans stayed in their respective locker rooms during the flag ceremonies.