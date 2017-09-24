COMPANY TOWN
Is Disney paying its share in Anaheim?
Sports

Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.

The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Here's what you need to know:

  • More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
  • Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
  • Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
  • Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
  • The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
  • See photos of protests from around the league.
Notes

Have you seen the great Tony Romo predict the future?

Matt Wilhalme

Have you seen the amazing Tony Romo?

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-broadcaster might be the most interesting NFL commentator out there because of his ability to see into the future.

Romo has called two regular-season games (Raiders-Titans and Patriots-Saints) and is on the call once again Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals-Green Bay Packers game at 1:25 p.m. PDT

Once tasked with reading a defense and running an offense, Romo — who spent 13 years in the NFL, earning four Pro Bowl nods  — has a particular sets of skills that allows him to identify plays and check-downs better — I dare say — than anyone else.

Check out these highlights of Romo doing his thing.

Let me know @mattwilhalme if Romo does it again this week.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World