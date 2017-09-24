Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott NFL games if protests continue.
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
Miami Dolphins players wear "#IMWITHKAP" t-shirts in warmups
|Matt Wilhalme
Several Miami Dolphins players wore shirts with "#IMWITHKAP" onto the field before the start of their game against the New York Jets.
The shirts are a reference to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first to take a knee during the national anthem last season in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers during the offseason and has not been picked up, despite many pundits' belief that he is better than some starting quarterbacks and backup quarterbacks around the league.
The Dolphins' shirts during pregame warmups coincided with seperate national anthem protests around the league in the wake of President Trump's attacks on the league and its players.